Delhi blast: Probe reveals accused Umar Nabi had planned strikes on Babri demolition anniversary

New Delhi:

Probe in the Delhi blast case revealed that Dr Umar Nabi, the man driving the explosives-laden car that blew up near Red Fort on November 10, had planned a major terror attack on the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary on December 6. The powerful explosion, which killed 12 people, is now believed to have gone off accidentally.

Officials said details of the plot emerged during questioning of eight suspects linked to a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) network operating across Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The module, described as a “white-collar” terror group, was reportedly based in Faridabad.

Umar, the 28-year-old doctor from Pulwama in south Kashmir, is thought to have played a central role in coordinating the plan. The operation began to unravel after the arrest of Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie, also known as Musaib, a teacher at Faridabad’s Al-Falah University. Police recovered 360 kg of ammonium nitrate from his hostel room.

Officials believe Umar panicked after Ganaie’s arrest, leading to the premature blast.

Police search Ford EcoSport allegedly linked to blast

Meanwhile, all police stations, border checkpoints and posts across Delhi have been put on high alert as authorities intensify their search for a red Ford EcoSport suspected to be linked to the recent car explosion near the Red Fort. Investigations have uncovered that the suspects owned this vehicle along with the Hyundai i20 used in the blast.

Five special teams from the Delhi Police are actively pursuing leads on the missing car, while law enforcement agencies in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have also been alerted.

The vehicle, registered under the number DL10CK0458 in Rajouri Garden, is listed in the name of Umer Un Nabi, identified as the prime suspect in the case.

PM Modi visits LNJP hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital on Wednesday to meet those injured in the Delhi blast. Upon returning to India after a two-day visit to Bhutan, he went directly to the hospital, where he also engaged with officials and medical staff.