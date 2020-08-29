Saturday, August 29, 2020
     
Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to AIIMS for post COVID care, likely to be discharged soon

Home Minister Amit Shah has recovered and is likely to be discharged from AIIMS today. The Union Home Minister was admitted on August 18 for post-COVID care. He had tested positive for coronavirus and was initially treated at Medanta Hospital at Gurugram.

New Delhi Updated on: August 29, 2020 17:02 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to be discharged from AIIMS soon.

The Union Home Minister was admitted on August 18 for post-COVID care. He had tested positive for coronavirus and was initially treated at Medanta Hospital at Gurugram.

The Union Home Minister had tested negative for the novel Coronavirus on August 14 but was later on August 18 admitted to AIIMS after he complained of "body ache" and "fatigue". According to a statement from AIIMS, Shah complained of fatigue and body ache for three-four days.

On August 2, Shah had tweeted about his corona positive report after initial symptoms of the disease. He said that he was fine but was getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tested negative for the novel Coronavirus on August 14 but was later on August 18 admitted to AIIMS after he complained of "body ache" and "fatigue".

