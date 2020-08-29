Image Source : PTI Pranab Mukherjee's renal parameters improve: Hospital

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's renal parameters have improved, the Army Research and Referral Hospital said on Saturday. He was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10, where he was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. The former President had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission.

"Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for a lung infection. His renal parameters have improved. He continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support. He remains haemodynamically stable," the hospital said in a health bulletin today.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage