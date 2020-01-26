Wishing everyone a happy Republic Day, PM Modi extends R-Day greetings to the nation

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the citizens of India as the country marks its 71st Republic Day. Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind!" Earlier on Saturday, the Prime Minister congratulated all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. The awardees include extraordinary individuals who have made exceptional contributions to our society, nation and humanity.

On Republic Day eve, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation and said, "As India and Indians march forward, we remain committed to engaging the global community to build a secure and prosperous future for ourselves and for the entire humanity."

Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay.



सभी देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई।



जय हिंद! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2020

"While giving expression to their political ideas, both Government and opposition must move forward in tandem to ensure that development of the country and welfare of its people are promoted consistently," Kovind said.

