Image Source : TWITTER Delhi Traffic Advisory for Republic Day: Routes to avoid and take today

Delhi Traffic Advisory for Republic Day: Traffic Restrictions

In order to facilitate the smooth passage of the Parade, movement of traffic on certain roads leading of the Parade will be restricted as under-

1. No traffic on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on January 25, 2020, till Parade is over.

2. No cross traffic on Rajpath from 11 pm on January 25, 2020, at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till Parade is over.

3. 'C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 2 am on January 26 till Parade crosses Tilak Marg.

4. From 5 am on Januar 26, 2020 Traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both directions. Cross-traffic will only be allowed depending upon the movement of the Parade.

Delhi Traffic Advisory for Republic Day: Suggested Route

However, if the journey is unavoidable, the road users are advised to take the following routes-

North-South Corridor

Ring Road- Ashram Chowk- Sarai Kale Khan- I.P. Flyover- Rajghat- Ring Road

From Madarsa- Lodhi Road 'T' Point- Aurobindo Marg- AIIMS Chowk- Ring Road- Dhaula Kuan- Vande Matram Marg- Shankar Road- Park Street or Mandir Marg,

East-West Corridor

Ring Road- Bhairon Road- Mathura Road- Subramaniam Bharti Marg- Rajesh Pilot Marg- Prithvi Raj Road- Safdarjung Road- Kamal Ataturk Marg- Panchsheel Marg- Simon Boliver Marg- Upper Ridge Road/ Vande Matram Marg.

Ring Road- ISBT- Chandgi Ram Akhara- Mall Road- Azad Pur- Ring Road

Ring Road- Bhairon Road- Mathura Road- Lodhi Road- Aurobindo Marg- Safdarjung Road- Teen Murti Marg- Mother Teresa Crescent- Park Street- Shankar Road- Vande Matram Marg.

For New Delhi Railway Station

From South Delhi: Dhaula Kuan- Vande Matram Marg- Panchkulan Road- Outer Circle Connaught Place- Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road- Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side.

Dhaula Kuan- Vande Matram Marg- Panchkulan Road- Outer Circle Connaught Place- Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road- Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side. From East Delhi: Boulevard Road via ISBT Bridge- Rani Jhansi Flyover- R/A Jhandewalan- D.B. Gupta Road- Sheela Cinema Road- Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi Railway Station.

For Old Delhi Railway Station

From South Delhi: Ring Road- Ashram Chowk- Sarai Kale Khan- Ring Road- Rajghat- Ring Road- Chowk Yamuna Bazar- S.P. Mukherjee Marg- Chhatta Rail- Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delhi Railway Station.

Bus Terminating Points

Movement of the City Bus Services will be curtailed at the following points:

1. Park Street/Udyan Marg

2. Aram Bagh Road (Pahar Ganj)

3. R/A Kamla Market

4. Delhi Sachivalaya (IG Stadium)

5. Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road)

6. Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar)

7. Mori Gate

8. ISBT Kashmiri Gate

9. ISBT Sari Kale Khan

10. Tis Hazari Court

Inter-State Buses

1. Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium shall take NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road.

2. Buses coming from NH-24 shall take right turn on Road No. 56 and terminate at ISBT Anand Vihar.

3. Buses coming from Ghaziabad side will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge.

All Inter-State buses coming from Dhaula Kuan shall terminate at Dhaula Kuan

Metro Services

Metro Rail service shall remain available for commuters at all metro stations during the Republic Day Parade on 26th January 2020. However, Boarding/De-boarding at the below-mentioned station will not be permitted as per schedule below

Kendriya Sachivalaya-Udyog Bhavan (5 am to 12 pm)

Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course) - Patel Chowk

HTVs/LGVs:

No HTV/LGV will be allowed top enter Delhi from borders from 10 pm on 25 January till the parade is over

No HTV/LGV will be allowed to ply between ISBT Sarai Kale Khan and ISBT Kashmiri Gate on Ring Road from 7:30 am to 1:30 pm on 26 January

TSR/TAXIS

No TSR and Taxi will be allowed to ply after 7 am on Republic Day in the area bound by:

Mother Teresa Crescent- Baba Kharak Singh Marg- Ashoka Road up to R/A Patel Chowk- Sansad Marg up to Tolstoy Marg- Tolstoy Marg up to Kasturba Gandhi Marg- Kasturba Gandhi Marg up to Ferozshah Road- Ferozshah road up to R/A Mandi House- Bhagwan Dass Road- Mathura Road- Subramaniam Bharto Marg-Humayun Road- APJ Abdul Kalam Marg- Kamal Ataturk Marg- Kautilya Marg and Sardar Patel Road (Excluding)

Instructions to General Public

In case any unidentified object or suspicious person is seen, information must be conveyed to the nearest policeman on duty.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, paramotors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small size powered aircrafts, quadcopters or para jumping from aircrafts, etc. are prohibited over Delhi-NCR up to February 15.

General public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions from traffic personnel deployed at all intersections and remain updated through traffic police Facebook page, Twitter handle and Traffic Police Helpline. People are requested to plan their journey in advance and keep sufficient time in hand to avoid inconvenience.

Also Read: Things you should not take if going to Republic Day Parade

Also Read: Delhi Election 2020: 164 crorepatis in electoral fray

Watch | Watch: Cultural programme held at Attari-Wagah border on Republic Day eve