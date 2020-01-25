Things you should not take if going to Republic Day Parade

Image Source : PTI A view of the Rajpath, all-set for the Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day this year, with sixteen states and Union Territories and six Central Ministries will be participating in the mega event at the Rajpath. The day is celebrated to honour the Constitution of India.

As the country is all set to celebrate the 71st Republic Day this year, Delhi Police has issued an advisory for the public who are visiting the function at Rajpath. The national capital has been brought under a multi-layered security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a hawk-eyed vigil for the 71st Republic Day celebrations where Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest. The advisory includes items that should not be taken to the Republic Day function.

Here is the complete list of all the prohibited items:

Please don't bring eatables at the venue. Bringing Cigarettes, Biddis and lighters at the function are prohibited. Don't bring bags or briefcases at the parade venue. Electronic items like radio, transistor, tape recorder, CD, DVD and MP3 players are strictly prohibited. Items like camera, binocular and handycam are also prohibited. People visiting the function must not bring electronic gadgets like I Pad, I Pod, Palmtop or laptop, Computer, tablets, power banks, etc. Items like dagger, sword, cutting materials or screwdrivers are strictly prohibited. Do not bring mobile phones and remote-controlled car keys as it may delay your entry at the venue. Arms and ammunition fireworks, crackers, etc. are also prohibited. Do not bring items like alcohol, perfume, spray, umbrella, toy gun, etc., at the venue.

People are advised to be alert to their surroundings. Any unidentified object, if noticed, should be brought to the notice of the nearest police personnel. Facial recognition systems and drones are part of the measures taken by the Delhi Police for the occasion and 10,000 security personnel have been deployed to maintain vigil. Hundreds of CCTV cameras have also been installed as part of the security arrangements, including at least 150 cameras in areas covering Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, and Yamuna Khadar. A city-wide alert is also being exercised for the Republic Day.

