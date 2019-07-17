Image Source : INDIA TV TTD offers sacred silk cloth to Athi Varadarar Swamy

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams that governs the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara Tuesday offered a set of new silk cloth to the Lord Varadaraja Perumal temple at Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu.

TTD Board Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, accompanied by a team of officials, carried the sacred cloth to the shrine of Lord Varadaraja Perumal and handed over the offering to the officials there this afternoon, a temple official here told PTI.

For the first time in its history, according to the official, the TTD has made this offering of sacred cloth to the idol of Sri Athi Varadarar on the occasion of the once-in-forty years Athi Varadar festival.

