Goa taxi operators end 7-day strike after CM Pramod Sawant assures to address demands

Image Source : PTI Representative Image

The seven-day-old strike by tourist taxi operators in Goa was withdrawn on Thursday evening after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant assured to look into their demands following a meeting with union representatives.

The taxi operators had kept their vehicles off the roads since August 2 demanding, among other things, that the state government scrap app-based cab service Goa Miles.

The taxi operators, who had threatened to surrender their permits to the transport department if their demands were not accepted, met Sawant at the secretariat here.

Emerging from the meeting, taxi union leaders said they have withdrawn the strike as the chief minister has assured to look into their demands.

The chief minister has assured us he will resolve all our issues part by part by holding discussions, Chetan Kamat, president, All Goa Taxi Association, told reporters.

He evaded a direct reply when asked whether chief minister has agreed to accept their main demand of scrapping Goa Miles, which is backed by state-run GTDC.

Kamat said the taxi operators will not join the Goa Miles service and instead continue their business as per the existing system.

However, he said, taxi unions will continue to push for scrapping Goa Miles.

Also Read: Welfare board for auto drivers-owners soon: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Also Read: Mumbai autorickshaw drivers call off proposed strike after CM agrees to discuss their demands

(With Inputs from PTI)