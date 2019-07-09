Mumbai autorickshaw drivers call off proposed strike after CM agrees to discuss their demands

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Mumbai autorickshaw drivers call off proposed strike

Autorickshaw drivers in Mumbai called off their proposed strike early Tuesday after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis agreed to hold a meeting with union leaders to discuss their demands.

Autorickshaw drivers demanded a hike in fares for which they threatened to go on a strike.

The chief minister will chair the meeting with the representatives of auto unions in Mumbai today. The report was confirmed by a government official on Monday night.

The state transport department has given its nod to civic transport undertaking BEST to reduce its minimum fare to Rs 5, a move aimed at improving ridership on short routes which are also served by autorickshaw. The new minimum fare will come into effect from July 9.

The chairman of the Autorickshaw Owner- Operators Organisations Action Committee, Shashank Rao said, "We feel that there will be an amicable solution to our several demands. Hence, we have decided not to go on a strike on Tuesday."

"Earlier, we had planned to observe strike but now we have changed our mind."

"Along with an upward revision of fares, the autorickshaw unions have demanded a ban on app-based taxi services."

A union leader said, "Mediclaim and pension schemes for autorickshaw operators are some of the other demands for which unions are pressing."

ALSO READ | A million auto-rickshaws to strike from midnight in Maharashtra

ALSO READ | One killed as drunk student rams Porsche into 12 autorickshaws in Chennai

ALSO READ | Auto-rickshaws in Kochi turn 'vehicles of art'

WATCH | Auto-driver killed as speeding vehicles collide on road slippery due to rain