Image Source : PTI Welfare board for auto drivers-owners soon: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday that the state government was positive about resolving the grievances of autorickshaw owners and drivers, and a welfare board will be set up for them soon.

He gave the assurance to a delegation of auto unions and joint action committee of auto rickshaw owners and drivers led by Shashank Rao.

The unions had given a call for a statewide strike from Tuesday but it was called off Monday night after Fadnavis invited them for talks.

The chief minister said a joint committee of representatives of the government and the unions would discuss nitty-gritty of the welfare board and schemes to be rolled out for drivers and owners within seven days.

Fadnavis also assured them that the board would get a substantial budgetary allocation.

After receiving recommendations of the committee, the board will be set up, he added.

Rao told reporters later that Fadnavis also promised that legal action would be taken against taxi services which are plying illegally.

Also Read | Mumbai autorickshaw drivers call off proposed strike after CM agrees to discuss their demands

Also Read | A million auto-rickshaws to strike from midnight in Maharashtra