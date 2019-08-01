Image Source : PTI/FILE One month extension till August 31 to complete enumeration of NRC

The Centre has given a one-month extension to complete the enumeration process for updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam by August 31, when the final list of the state's residents will be published.

In a notification, the Registrar General of India said the decision was taken as the exercise to enumerate citizens in the NRC, a list of Assam's residents, could not be completed within the specified date of July 31.

"And whereas, the said enumeration in the state of Assam could not be completed within the period specified in the said notifications; And whereas, the central government has considered it necessary and expedient in the public interest to complete the said enumeration in connection with the updation of the National Register of Citizens, 1951 by the 31st day of August, 2019," the notification issued by Registrar General of India Vivek Joshi said.

