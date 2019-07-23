Image Source : PTI Assam NRC list: Supreme Court extends deadline to publish final citizens' list to August 31

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the deadline for publication of final National Register of Citizens(NRC) for Assam from July 31 to August 31. The bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice R F Nariman, however, declined the plea of the Centre and Assam government to conduct sample re-verification.

The top court extended the deadline on the basis of the State NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela's request. The NRC Coordinator had pointed out that the NRC process in Assam has hit a roadblock in view of the recent floods in the state, and requested an extension.

The Centre and Assam government were seeking 20 per cent sample re-verification of names included in the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the districts bordering Bangladesh.

CJI Ranjan Gogoi, rejecting the plea said the report of NRC state co-ordinator Prateek Hajela asserted that 27 per cent re-verification had already happened in the process of adjudication of fresh claims and objections.

Over one lakh people were named in the National Register of Citizens' (NRC) exclusion list of the additional draft published on June 26. As many as 1.02 lakh people were excluded from the NRC draft in Assam.

On July 30, 2018, NRC draft, 2.89 crore of the 3.29 crore applicants were included while over 40 lakh people were left out. Those excluded were given a chance to appeal in the ‘claims and objections’ round. After which, nearly 36 lakh persons filed their claims for re-verification.

