Mayawati breaks ties with Samajwadi Party; announces to contest all elections alone

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday completely broke up ties with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and has announced to contest all elections alone. This development comes a day after Mayawati launched a scathing attack on Yadav family.

In a series of tweet, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that going forward, BSP will contest all elections, big and small, on its own.

"The Samajwadi Party's behaviour after Lok Sabha polls forced us to think if it would be possible to defeat BJP by continuing the alliance. We came to the conclusion that it was not possible. Therefore, in the interest of the party and the movement, BSP will now fight all the small and big elections on its own," one of her tweets read.

परन्तु लोकसभा आमचुनाव के बाद सपा का व्यवहार बीएसपी को यह सोचने पर मजबूर करता है कि क्या ऐसा करके बीजेपी को आगे हरा पाना संभव होगा? जो संभव नहीं है। अतः पार्टी व मूवमेन्ट के हित में अब बीएसपी आगे होने वाले सभी छोटे-बड़े चुनाव अकेले अपने बूते पर ही लड़ेगी। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 24, 2019

In another tweet she said, "It is known that all our old grievances with the SP were kept aside, along with the anti-Dalit and ant-BSP decisions taken by the SP government between 2012-17, works carried out that were against reservation in promotion and deteriorating law and order situation - were all kept aside and an alliance was formed in public interest which was honoured completely."

On Sunday, at a two-hour-long national convention of the BSP, Mayawati attacked Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav of "working for hand in glove with the BJP" to frame her in Taj corridor case.

BSP chief also accused former ally Akhilesh of working against "non-Yadav and backward communities" and neglecting Muslims, resulting in the alliance's Lok Sabha poll debacle.

