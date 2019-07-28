Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address nation via Mann Ki Baat today

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Mann Ki Baat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address his radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 am on Sunday. This will be Modi's second radio address after taking oath as the prime minister for a second term.

Mann Ki Baat will be live-streamed on YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B Ministry). The programme will also be broadcasted on narendramodi.in.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last addressed Mann Ki Baat on June 30, which was his first after the Lok Sabha election 2019 win.

"After four long months, #MannKiBaat is back to do what it has always loved- celebrate the power of positivity and the strengths of 130 crore Indians!" PM Modi had tweeted.

Also Read | PM in Mann ki Baat 2: You brought me back

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat 2.0: Missed speaking to you, says PM Narendra Modi

Video: Watch PM Modi's detailed Revolutionary plan for India