Mann Ki Baat 2.0 LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi begins his radio address, says missed speaking to the country

PM Modi has begun his Mann Ki Baat address. The radio programme was temporarily suspended by PM Modi just ahead of Lok Sabha election 2019. On Saturday, PM Modi urged everyone to tune into the radio address.

This is his first Mann Ki Baat after NDA's landslide victory in Lok Sabha election 2019.

LIVE updates:

11:31 am: I have three request-Appeal to all, including eminent people from all walks of life to create awareness on water conservation. Share info of traditional methods of water conservation. If you know about any individuals or NGOs working on water, do share about them.

11:28 am: Water crisis hits many parts of the nation every year. You will be surprised that only 8 percent of the rain water in the whole year is harvested in our country.

11: 26 am: With the significance of water in mind, a new Jalashakti ministry has been established in the country. This will allow quicker decision-making on all water issues.

11: 22 am: Recently, someone gifted me a book on popular short stories by Premchand. It was amazing. The story 'Nasha' on economic disparity was enlightening and also 'Eidgah', this story about young Hamid really touched my heart.

11:18 am: "In this age of digital media and 'Google guru' we should also spend time to read books. I request everyone to read books and share their experience on Narendra Modi app"

11:10 am: "Democracy is our legacy"

11:08 am: "During the emergency, Indians felt that a lot was wrested away from them"

11:07 am: "I receive many letters and phone calls from citizens who want to reach out to me on Mann Ki Baat"

11:06 am: "Mann Ki Baat is like a mirror to our nation"

11 am: PM Modi begins his Mann Ki Baat