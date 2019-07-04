Jagannath Rath Yatra 2019: Celebrations at Jaganath Temple in Puri| Live Updates

Image Source : TWITTER Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished people on the occasion of Rath Yatra.

The annual Jagannath Rath Yatra began in Odisha’s Puri on Thursday. The much-awaited 10-day festival marks the annual journey of the three deities Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra and sister Subhadra to their maternal aunt’s place at the Gundicha temple.

This year the ten-day chariot festival commences from July 4, and will go on till July 15.

To this end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people and said it was a special occasion.

"Best wishes to everyone on the special occasion of the Rath Yatra. We pray to Lord Jagannath and seek his blessings for the good health, happiness, and prosperity of everyone. Jai Jagannath," PM Modi tweeted.

(With inputs from ANI)

