Jagannath Rath Yatra 2019: Celebrations at Jaganath Temple in Puri| Live Updates

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 04, 2019 11:14 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished people on the occasion of Rath Yatra. 

 

The annual Jagannath Rath Yatra began in Odisha’s Puri on Thursday. The much-awaited 10-day festival marks the annual journey of the three deities Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra and sister Subhadra to their maternal aunt’s place at the Gundicha temple. 

This year the ten-day chariot festival commences from July 4, and will go on till July 15.

To this end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people and said it was a special occasion. 

"Best wishes to everyone on the special occasion of the Rath Yatra. We pray to Lord Jagannath and seek his blessings for the good health, happiness, and prosperity of everyone. Jai Jagannath," PM Modi tweeted. 

Stay tuned to this space as IndiaTVNews.com brings to you live and latest updates on the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2019.

(With inputs from ANI)

Live updates : Jagannath Rath Yatra 2019: Ten-day annual chariot festival begins today | Live Updates

  • July 04, 2019 11:11 AM (IST)

    Celebration at Jaganath Temple in Puri

    Celebrations begin at the Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha ahead of Jagannath Rath Yatra. A large number of devotees have gathered in Puri to witness the yatra.

  • July 04, 2019 11:06 AM (IST)

    TMC leader and Asansol Mayor Jitendra Tiwari gave a grant of Rs.25,000 to 22 Rath Yatra clubs in Asansol

    TMC leader and Asansol Mayor Jitendra Tiwari gave a grant of Rs.25,000 to 22 Rath Yatra clubs in Asansol, yesterday including the Asansol branch of ISKCON. Tiwari handed over the cheques to the clubs in his office in presence of other TMC leaders. 

  • July 04, 2019 11:00 AM (IST)

    Vijay Rupani performed 'pahind vidhi' during Rath Yatra

    Rath Yatra commenced in the historic Jaganath Temple in Gujarat amid tight security as lakhs of devotees flocked the 18-km route to catch a glimpse of the deity. Before the procession began, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani performed 'pahind vidhi' - a symbolic ritual of cleaning the way for the chariots using a golden broom. "Greetings on the occasion of #RathYatra. May Lord Jagannath bestows upon us peace, prosperity & overall happiness", Vijay Rupani tweeted.

     

  • July 04, 2019 10:43 AM (IST)

    PM Modi wishes people

    "Best wishes to everyone on the special occasion of the Rath Yatra. We pray to Lord Jagannath and seek his blessings for the good health, happiness, and prosperity of everyone. Jai Jagannath," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Thursday.

