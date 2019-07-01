Image Source : PTI Five of a family killed in Haryana accident Representational image

Five members of a family were killed in an accident between a car and a truck in Haryana's Sirsa district, the police said on Monday.

The victims, identified as Vikas Bansal, his wife and daughter, his brother Ghanshyam and his wife Ekta, were travelling in the car while the accident occurred on Sunday night.

Three of the victims died on the spot, while the two others succumbed to their injuries on the way to a hospital, the police added.

ALSO READ | J&K: 33 killed, 22 injured after bus falls into gorge in Kishtwar