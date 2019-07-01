Monday, July 01, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Five of a family killed in Haryana accident

Five of a family killed in Haryana accident

Five members of a family were killed in an accident between a car and a truck in Haryana's Sirsa district, the police said on Monday.

IANS IANS
Chandigarh Published on: July 01, 2019 10:39 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Five of a family killed in Haryana accident

Representational image

Five members of a family were killed in an accident between a car and a truck in Haryana's Sirsa district, the police said on Monday.

The victims, identified as Vikas Bansal, his wife and daughter, his brother Ghanshyam and his wife Ekta, were travelling in the car while the accident occurred on Sunday night.

Related Stories

Three of the victims died on the spot, while the two others succumbed to their injuries on the way to a hospital, the police added.

ALSO READ | J&K: 33 killed, 22 injured after bus falls into gorge in Kishtwar

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryWild dog menace in UP village, PAC deployed Next StoryNoida: Man beats up wife, gives her triple talaq on road over Rs 30  