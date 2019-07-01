Image Source : ANI Kishtwar Bus Accident

At least 33 people were killed, 22 have been injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Monday morning. The bus, which was on its way to Kishtwar from Keshwan, skidded off the road at Sirgwari and rolled down into the gorge. Kishtwar is around 230 Kms from Jammu.

"33 dead and 22 injured after a matador vehicle coming from Keshwan to Kishtwar fell into a gorge," Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana told ANI.

#UPDATE Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana: 33 dead and 22 injured after a matador vehicle coming from Keshwan to Kishtwar fell into a gorge, today. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/fki3XzNQhU — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

Soon after the accident took place, locals were the first to reach the spot. The injured have been shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar.

The accident took place around 7.50 am in Keshwan area of the hilly district. Bodies of 20 passengers have been recovered so far, IGP, Jammu, M K Sinha, told PTI.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdulla took to Twitter to express his grief over the tragic accident. "Terrible news coming in about the high death toll in a bus accident in Kishtwar. Condolences to the families of the deceased & prayers for the swift recovery of the injured," he tweeted.

A probe has been ordered into the incident. More details are awaited.

VIDEO: Jammu and Kashmir: 33 killed, 22 injured after bus falls into gorge in Kishtwar