Thursday, August 29, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Centre gives over Rs 47,000 cr to 27 states for green activities

Centre gives over Rs 47,000 cr to 27 states for green activities

The funds were released by Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA).

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: August 29, 2019 15:22 IST
entre gives over Rs 47,000 cr to 27 states for green
Image Source : FILE

entre gives over Rs 47,000 cr to 27 states for green activities

 

 The environment ministry on Thursday released over Rs 47,000 crore to 27 states for compensatory afforestation and other green activities, including prevention of forest fire, biodiversity management and soil conservation.

The funds were released by Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA).

The minister said the corpus will be utilised for compensatory afforestation, wildlife management, forest fire prevention, soil and moisture conservation works in forests, voluntary relocation of villages from protected areas, management of biological resources and biodiversity, research in forestry and monitoring of CAMPA works among others.

The 27 states which have received Rs 47,436 crores are Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Assam, Bihar, Sikkim, Manipur, Goa, West Bengal, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court clears Chardham highway project, forms fresh committee for environmental concerns

ALSO READ: Environment Ministry panel on hydro projects violating SC order: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

ALSO READ:Environment Ministry, Lady Hardinge among 240 buildings issued notices for mosquito-breeding

 

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryDelhi man accuses vagabond of theft, is stabbed to death Next StoryBihari men arrested for 'marrying' two Kashmiri women  