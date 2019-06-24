Monday, June 24, 2019
     
  4. Delhi doctor arrested for firing in public

On June 22, a video went viral on the social media in which some persons were seen firing in the air near Shyam Lal College in Shahdara area. A case was then registered with the police.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: June 24, 2019 20:26 IST
Delhi Police on Monday said it has arrested a doctor in connection with the recent firing incident which went viral on the social media.

One of the accused, identified as Kamal Deep, a 26-year-old doctor, was nabbed on Monday, said Ved Prakash Surya, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara). 

Deep confessed that on the night of June 21, he along with his friends had gone to attend the marriage of their friend in Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh, and on their way back home they opened fire in the air. 

Efforts are underway to nab the other culprits, said Surya. 

Kamal earlier worked at a government hospital but has been unemployed for the last two weeks.

