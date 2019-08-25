Anand Mahindra taunts Imran Khan over his gaffe, says he is 'Glad' that Pak PM was not his teacher

Anand Mahindra mocks Pakistan PM Imran Khan's poor knowledge base

Several politicians are known to make major gaffe when they, probably, get emotional or try extempore public speaking ignoring the speech prepared by their speechwriters.

And cricketer-turned-politician and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is no stranger to that ailment.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra recently tweeted a video of the Pakistan Prime Minister's major gaffe during his visit to Tehran earlier this year and said: "he was glad that Imran Khan was never his history or geography teacher."

"Thank you Oh Lord, for ensuring that this gentleman was not my history or geography teacher," he tweeted on Sunday.

Thank you Oh Lord, for ensuring that this gentleman was not my History or Geography teacher...😊 pic.twitter.com/cIGxX0UdSh — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 25, 2019

To Imran Khan, Germany and Japan are immediate neighbours with a common border. The more trade you have with each other, your ties automatically become stronger, he had said.

"Germany and Japan killed millions of their civilians until after the Second World War when they decided that they would have, on the border region of Germany and Japan, they had joint industries," Khan had said.

To the uninitiated and those who take their leader's utterances as gospel truth, Japan is an island nation in the Pacific Ocean, thus has no land borders with any country, and Germany is a country in Europe.

Even before the split of the Gondwanaland, they did not share borders.

Again for the benefit of the raw and inexpert, Gondwanaland or Gondwana is the name for the southern half of the Pangaean super-continent that existed some 300 million years ago. It was composed of the major continental blocks of South America, Africa, Arabia, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, India, Antarctica and Australia.

As far as the "killed millions of their civilians" part of Khan's speech goes, Germany and Japan had joined hands under the Axis banner during the Second World War and took on Allied Powers.

However, not only Mahindra is relieved, thousands of netizens had trolled the Pakistan Prime Minister, saying he lacked elementary knowledge that even a primary school child would have.

ALSO READ | Anand Mahindra shares hilarious video of boy dancing on anti-theft bike alarm | Watch

ALSO READ | Imran Khan likely to raise Kashmir issue at UNGA next month

ALSO READ | BIG BLOW to Imran Khan: FATF blacklists Pakistan for failing to act on terror funding