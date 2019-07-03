Yogi government continues to go tough, 600 officials in Uttar Pradesh under scanner

Image Source : PTI Yogi Adityanath government takes 600 officials under scanner

Continuing to grow tough on the officials in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has now taken nearly 600 government employees in the state under his scanner. The employees include those working at various levels and will soon face action for laxity and corruption.

A list of over 200 tainted officials has already been sent to the Centre by the Uttar Pradesh government, which suggested early retirement for them.

Against 400 other officials, the state government has recommended strict departmental action -- no future promotions and immediate transfers. A final decision, however, in this regard would be taken by the Centre.

Commenting on the development, Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma said, "This is for the first time that the government has initiated action against 600 corrupt officials and the decision will prove to be a game changer."

During a top-level review meeting recently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had warned of strict action against corrupt officials.

In the meet, the chief minister had categorically pointed out that such officials had no place in his government and that they should be given voluntary retirement at the earliest.

He had also asked for a list of officials with a questionable work record.

Yogi Adityanath has been taking steps to improve his government's image in order to prepare for the Assembly elections in 2022.

The chief minister recently introduced a new work culture under which officials will be required to report at the office by 9 a.m.

The UP Police have even sent a letter to all their units asking for a list of such officers whose performance has been questionable and also those who have crossed the age of 50 years in March this year.

