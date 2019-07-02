Bizarre! 20-year-old dead man wakes up minutes before burial in Lucknow

Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Dead man wakes up before burial in Lucknow

In a bizarre incident, a man who was dead for sometime woke up minutes before his burial. Twenty-year-old Mohammad Irfan was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow on June 21 after an accident.

The doctors at the hospital had declared him dead and his family was preparing for his burial.

Just while Irfan was being taken to the grave, his family members noticed some movement and immediately stopped the procession. Soon after, a bewildered family rushed Mohammad Furqan to the hospital where he has been put on ventilator.

Commenting on the incident, his elder brother Mohammad Irfan said, "Devastated, we were preparing for the burial when some of us saw movement in his limbs. We immediately took Furqan to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where the doctors said he was alive and have put him on ventilator support."

"We had paid Rs 7 lakh to the private hospital earlier and when we told them that we had run out of money, they had declared Furqan dead on Monday," Irfan said.

Lucknow Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Narendra Agarwal said, "We have taken cognizance of the incident and the matter will be thoroughly probed."

"The patient is in critical condition but definitely not brain dead. He has pulse, blood pressure and his reflexes are working. He has been put on ventilator support," the doctor treating Furqan said.

