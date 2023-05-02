Nephew Ajit Pawar or daughter Supriya Sule - who will replace Sharad Pawar as NCP chief?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar

A surprise resignation by Sharad Pawar from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief post on Tuesday opened the pandora box of succession within the party and stunned one and all. Pawar made the announcement at the launch of his revised version of the autobiography which was met with protests by party workers and leaders who asked the octogenarian leader to rescind the decision. While the party is yet to find a replacement for its founder leader, nephew Ajit Pawar and daughter Supriya Sule has emerged as top runners for the big chair.



NCP leader Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, is being seen as a front-runner for the party's top post. Sule, who is an MP from the Baramati seat, launched a statewide campaign against female foeticide in 2011. She, however, is expected to find a tough competition from brother Ajit Pawar. Moreover, Ajit is said to have more clout over the organisation and enjoys support within party ranks despite his short-lived coup in 2019. Image Source : PTIMumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar with his wife and party leaders during a book launch event, in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

If pundits are to be believed, nephew Ajit Pawar is the main reason for Sharad Pawar stepping down as NCP chief. In 2019 openly rebelled against Sharad Pawar and teamed up with the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra. The BJP won 105 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019. But in order to stop Shiv Sena from forming a government, then Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari swore in Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister. The ministry lasted three days, after which Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister.

In the last few days, Ajit Pawar was seen warming up to the BJP triggering speculations that he may rebel again and join the saffron party along with MLAs supporting him. Ajit Pawar may have rubbished all such reports of him planning another revolt, saying he will remain in the NCP till his last breath, his clarification hasn’t ended the speculation.

Many also see Sharad Pawar's sudden decision to step down from the NCP president post after 24 years as an attempt to prevent a vertical split in the party if Ajit Pawar decides to move on.