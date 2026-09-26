Lalbaugcha Raja arrives at Girgaum Chowpatty, thousands gather for grand Ganpati Visarjan

Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja arrived at Girgaum Chowpatty on Saturday morning, with thousands of devotees turning up as the city's 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations moved towards their conclusion. The huge idol, splashed with pink gulal, was taken through packed Mumbai streets on a grand platform as devotees danced and followed the procession.

The celebrations became even more colourful as devotees accompanying the idol started covering one another in gulal. Reaching Girgaum Chowpatty marks a crucial point in Lalbaugcha Raja's final journey, with the idol eventually set to be immersed in the Arabian Sea as part of the Ganpati Visarjan rituals.

Lalbaugcha Raja arrives at Girgaum Chowpatty

The idol reached the seafront after making its way through Mumbai in a lengthy procession, with crowds gathering along the route for a glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja. The journey will culminate with the idol's immersion at Chowpatty.

Reliance Industries Executive Director and Vantara founder Anant Ambani is also expected to participate in the event.

Lalbaugcha Raja is associated with a Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandal established in central Mumbai in 1932. More than nine decades since its establishment, the mandal continues to draw millions of visitors during Ganesh Chaturthi and remains one of Mumbai's most recognised public Ganesh celebrations.

Ganesh Visarjan brings 10-day celebrations to a close

Ganpati Visarjan is observed across India on Anant Chaturdashi, which fell on Friday, September 25 this year. The Lalbaugcha Raja procession is known for its enormous scale and the hours-long journey before the idol reaches the immersion point.

The idol usually reaches the seafront during the early morning hours of the following day, often between 6am and 10am. The final prayers and immersion rituals generally follow during the morning or early afternoon.

Across Mumbai and Maharashtra, elaborate processions similarly make their way to designated immersion points, where devotees gather for prayers and farewell rituals.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 began on September 14, marking the start of the 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations. Across India, devotees install Lord Ganesha idols in homes and public spaces before spending the following days in prayer, festive gatherings and offerings.

Flowers, sweets and prayers are traditionally offered to Lord Ganesha, with modaks among the offerings associated with the deity. The celebrations conclude with Ganesh Visarjan, when devotees immerse the idols in water before bidding farewell to Ganesha.

(With inputs from ANI)

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