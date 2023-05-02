Sharad Pawar to quit as NCP boss: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis reacts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday reacted to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar's decision of stepping down as the chief of NCP. Sharad Pawar announced his decision at the launch of his revised version of the autobiography which was met with protests by party workers and leaders who requested that the octogenarian leader revoke the choice.

"Pawar sahib's decision is NCP's internal matter. It is his personal decision. He is a senior leader and he has decided something. Brainstorming over several issues is going on within his party. So, it will not be right for us to react on this. We will keep an eye on the situation and react after a day or two," said Fadnavis as reported by the news agency ANI.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut also reacted to Pawar's decision and said, "Sharad Pawar did not retire from politics. A person like him cannot stay away from politics. The decision taken by him is the decision of his party. The country and the state need him. Leaving a post does not mean leaving politics. Under what circumstances Sharad Pawar took this decision, only he can tell. But there is no surprise in the happenings that are going on. It will have no effect on Mahavikas Aghadi. I don't think this happened because of their family feud. NCP stands for Sharad Pawar."

Earlier in the day, Raut in a tweet said, “Fed up by dirty Politics and allegations, Shivsena Supremo Balasaheb Thackeray too had resigned as the Shivsena Pramukh. History seems to have repeated itself... But owing to the love of Shivsainiks he had to withdraw his decision...Like Balasaheb, Pawar Saheb too is the soul of the State's politics”.

While NCP president Jayant Patil and party leader Jitendra Awhad separated after Pawar's choice, party MP Praful Patel implored him to pull out his choice. Patel asserted that Pawar did not confer with anyone prior to announcing his resignation. Pawar stated that his political career began on May 1, 1960, and that he has served Maharashtra and India in a variety of roles over the past 63 years.

“I have three years left of Rajya Sabha membership in Parliament, during which I will focus on issues related to Maharashtra and India, with a caveat of not taking any responsibility. After a long period of public life from May 1, 1960, to May 1, 2023, it is necessary to take a step back. Hence, I have decided to step down as the president of the Nationalist Congress Party,” Pawar said.

Ajit Pawar, the senior leader of the NCP, stated that he would abide by the party committee's decision regarding his resignation. "I am with you, but not as NCP chief," Sharad Pawar told his emotional workers who were against his resignation.

The move comes at a time when Pawar is seen as a point of convergence for opposing parties of various hues, interests, and ideologies in preparation for the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

The head of the NCP stated that among other things, he plans to do more in the areas of education, agriculture, cooperation, sports, and culture. He will also pay attention to issues that affect young people, workers, Dalits, tribals, and other less fortunate members of society.

