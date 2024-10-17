Sharad Pawar hints at Jayant Patil as NCP(SP)’s CM face in Maharashtra | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar during an event.

At a public meeting in Maharashtra's Islampur, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) chief Sharad Pawar hinted that Jayant Patil could be the party's chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming elections. He lauded Patil’s dedication and leadership, saying, “Jayant Patil has the potential to shape the future of Maharashtra”. He further emphasised the public’s desire for Patil to take on the responsibility of leading the state.

Jayant Patil's growing influence

Pawar lauded Patil’s tireless efforts in the state and highlighted his growing rapport with the youth and his ability to build their confidence. According to Pawar, Patil’s work symbolises the collective dream of Maharashtra’s development and expressed hope that people would support Patil’s leadership in future.

Supporters chant Jayant Patil as CM

When Jayant Patil took the stage, his supporters enthusiastically chanted his name as the next chief minister. But Patil humorously stopped the chants, saying, “No one becomes Chief Minister by mere words; It takes a lot of effort.” The comments brought a smile to Sharad Pawar’s face, reflecting the lighter moments of the meeting.

NCP’s vision for Maharashtra

Pawar’s comments and Patil’s growing influence suggest that the NCP intends to make Patil a key player in the political future of Maharashtra. The party aims to get the support of the people behind it to fulfil its vision of a prosperous country.

