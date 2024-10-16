Mumbai: BMC announces 5 to 10 per cent water cut on October 17, 18

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Mumbai: BMC announces 5-10 per cent water cut on October 17, 18.

Mumbai water crisis: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) today (October 16) announced a 5 to 10 per cent water cut across Mumbai from October 17 (Thursday) to October 18 (Friday) citing a glitch in a valve on a pipeline in Thane district.

A BMC release said that a 900-mm valve of the Vaitarna pipeline at Tarali in the neighbouring district has malfunctioned, necessitating the partial shutdown of the water supply system. It is expected to be fixed in about 48 hours, said the civic body.

“Consequently, there has been a 5 per cent to 10 per cent reduction in the supply to the Bhandup Water Treatment Plant, which supplies water to Greater Mumbai,” the release said, justifying the water cut in the city from Thursday to Friday.

Water to Mumbai city and suburbs is primarily sourced from the Vaitarna dam.