Wednesday, October 16, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Mumbai: BMC announces 5 to 10 per cent water cut on October 17, 18

Mumbai: BMC announces 5 to 10 per cent water cut on October 17, 18

Mumbai water crisis: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has requested citizens to stock water and use it judiciously.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Mumbai Updated on: October 16, 2024 23:44 IST
Mumbai water cut, BMC announces 5 to 10 per cent water cut on October 17 and 18, mumbai water shorta
Image Source : PIXABAY Mumbai: BMC announces 5-10 per cent water cut on October 17, 18.

Mumbai water crisis: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) today (October 16) announced a 5 to 10 per cent water cut across Mumbai from October 17 (Thursday) to October 18 (Friday) citing a glitch in a valve on a pipeline in Thane district.

A BMC release said that a 900-mm valve of the Vaitarna pipeline at Tarali in the neighbouring district has malfunctioned, necessitating the partial shutdown of the water supply system. It is expected to be fixed in about 48 hours, said the civic body.

“Consequently, there has been a 5 per cent to 10 per cent reduction in the supply to the Bhandup Water Treatment Plant, which supplies water to Greater Mumbai,” the release said, justifying the water cut in the city from Thursday to Friday.

Water to Mumbai city and suburbs is primarily sourced from the Vaitarna dam. 

 
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement