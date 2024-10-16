Baba Siddique murder: Mumbai crime branch probing case with 4 angles, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : ZEESHAN SIDDIQUE (X) Zeeshan Siddique with his father Baba Siddique.

Baba Siddique murder: Days after NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra East, the sources of the Mumbai Police crime branch said that two modules of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were working on this murder case.

Zeeshan Siddique meets Mumbai Police officers

Baba Siddique's son and MLA Zeeshan Siddique today (October 16) met senior police officers, four days after his father and NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead by three shooters, and is believed to have shared some information with them.

Zeeshan, who represents Bandra (east) assembly constituency, reached the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office at around 5:00 pm on Wednesday. Police, trying to unravel the motive behind the sensational killing, are yet to record the statement of Zeeshan.

During this meeting Zeeshan informed the police about the possible reasons behind this murder. Crime Branch informed Zeeshan about the progress of the case.

After meeting Zeeshan, Crime Branch sources said that they are investigating the case from four major angles.

Property dispute SRA project dispute Political dispute Baba Siddique's closeness with actor Salman Khan

Senior officers and Zeeshan discussed the investigation. He shared some information in his possession, a police official said, adding that Zeeshan left the Police Commissioner's office compound after around 45 minutes.

Mumbai Police seized bike amid investigation

To carry out the murder of Baba Siddique, the accused purchased a second-hand bike for Rs 32,000. Pravin Lonkar had transferred an amount of Rs 60,000 to the bank account of the second accused Harish.

All the accused were in Mumbai for about 25 days and they used the bike multiple times for recce. As per sources, this bike was to be used to carry out the murder of Baba Siddique and then to escape from the spot, but one day during recce, two shooters fell from the bike, so they presumed that there is danger in carrying out the crime with the help of this bike, so the plan to use the bike was dropped immediately.

Now, the crime branch has seized this bike. On the day of the incident (Saturday), the accused had brought one extra shirt. After carrying out the murder, the plan was to wear this shirt to change the identity. Two of the three shooters had even changed their shirts after the murder.

Why Kherwadi area was chosen to carry out Baba Siddique's murder?

The accused did a recce of Baba Siddique's movement several times in 25 days. Baba used to leave his building in a car and wherever he used to go, there was a massive crowd. Zeeshan's (Baba Siddique's son) office was the only place where Baba used to walk after stepping out of the car. This is one of the reasons that the accused probably chose this place because it was easy to carry out the crime here.

Turkish and Austrian-made pistols have been recovered from the accused by police.

When Baba Siddique was murdered?

Former Congress leader, Baba Siddique (66) was shot dead near Zeeshan Siddique's office on Saturday night. The crime branch has so far arrested four persons and is investigating various angles like possible contract killing, property dispute, and old rivalry among others, police said.

Baba Siddique was close to several Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, who had received threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang in the past. Police have widened the dragnet for the main shooter, identified as Shivkumar Gautam, and other persons, namely Mohd Zeeshan Akhtar and Shubham Lonkar whose names cropped up during interrogation of the accused in custody.