FDA suspends licence of Mumbai's iconic Cafe Mondegar over food safety and hygiene violations

Mumbai:

Mumbai's iconic Cafe Mondegar has come under regulatory action after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended its licence following an inspection that uncovered serious food safety and hygiene violations. The FDA inspected the popular Colaba restaurant at Metro House on September 12. During the inspection, officials found lapses related to food storage, temperature control, food preparation, sanitation and the physical condition of the premises. The action against Cafe Mondegar was part of a wider food safety enforcement drive being conducted across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra ahead of the festive season.

What did FDA find at Cafe Mondegar?

According to the FDA, hot food at the restaurant was not being maintained at the prescribed temperature of above 60 degrees Celsius, while cold storage was not being maintained below 5 degrees Celsius. Officials also detected improper thawing practices and inadequate rapid cooling of cooked food. Such lapses can compromise food safety if food is not handled and stored under the required conditions. The inspection further pointed to sanitation and structural deficiencies at the premises. The FDA found issues that could increase the risk of cross-contamination, while equipment used for food preparation and storage was also not being adequately cleaned and sanitised. Reports based on the FDA action also cited moisture-related flooring damage and inadequate drainage near the food preparation area.

Three more Mumbai establishments face licence suspension

Cafe Mondegar was not the only Mumbai establishment facing action as the FDA also suspended the licences of Maharashtra Biryani Centre in Kandivali East, Tribhuvan Dairy Farm in Ghatkopar West and Mahavir Cashew & Foods Pvt Ltd in Ghatkopar East. The regulator said inspections at these establishments revealed violations of Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards Act. Schedule 4 lays down mandatory hygiene and sanitation requirements that food business operators are required to follow.

FDA inspects 38 establishments in festival-season drive

The action against Cafe Mondegar came amid an intensified inspection campaign across Maharashtra. In Mumbai, the FDA said its teams inspected 38 food establishments between September 11 and 14 and collected 47 samples for laboratory analysis. The samples included milk, khoya, ghee and sweets. The department also initiated action against nine other establishments over deficiencies detected during the festival-season inspections.

Those establishments included Ruhafza Bakery in Khar West, Chandru's Pure Ghee Sweets and Sharma Dairy & Fast Food in Andheri West, Punjabi Chandu Halwai LLP in Grant Road East, Shri Narayan Dairy in Vile Parle West and Gulshan Dairy Farm in Khar West.

At Ayush Milk Supplier in Andheri East, officials collected a sample of sweet barfi and seized the remaining 23 kg stock valued at Rs 6,440. At Brijwasi Mithaiyan Shop in Mulund West, an FDA team collected a khoya sample and seized another 225 kg of stock worth Rs 60,300.

FDA seizes thousands of kilos of dairy products and sweets

The enforcement operation extended beyond Mumbai, with the FDA taking action against milk and milk-product businesses in several districts. At Shivaratna Milk & Milk Agro Product in Takawade, Kolhapur, officials found 10 kg of halwa valued at Rs 6,000 and 198 kg of rabadi worth Rs 45,540, both suspected to be substandard.

In Pune district, officials at Creamy Delight in Patas found 1,519 kg of cow milk, butter and skimmed milk powder valued at Rs 8.50 lakh. The products were found to have labelling deficiencies and were suspected to be substandard. At Mahaveer Dairy in Manchar, officials seized 49 kg of khoya worth Rs 13,720, 104 kg of paneer worth Rs 31,200 and 11 kg of ghee worth Rs 7,920, all suspected to be substandard. The FDA said further legal action was being initiated in these cases.

In Jalgaon, around 2,155 kg of suspected adulterated sweet halwa worth Rs 5.58 lakh was seized from two transport vehicles. The department also seized 28 kg of suspected substandard khoya worth Rs 12,600 from Brijvilas Dairy. At Ekta Dudh Dairy and Sweets in Raver, 16.2 kg of suspected substandard peda and buffalo ghee worth Rs 15,200 were seized, while 6.5 kg of peda valued at Rs 2,600 was seized from Tarachand Sundarji and Sons in Chalisgaon. Officials also found 19 kg of shrikhand worth Rs 5,320 stored in unhygienic conditions at premises belonging to Samadhan Pawar.

Action over milk and labelling violations

The FDA said 30 litres of loose pasteurised standardised buffalo milk, valued at Rs 2,830, was found being sold at Bhairavnath Dairy in Badlapur, Thane, in violation of an order dated July 3, 2026. At Ayush Milk Supplier in Andheri East, officials also detected improper storage and inadequate or incorrect labelling of sweet burfi and low-fat paneer. According to the regulator, its statewide campaign resulted in the seizure of 30 litres of liquid milk and 4,138.7 kg of milk products and sweets. The seized items included khoya, paneer, ghee, peda, halwa, shrikhand, butter and milk powder, with the total value of the seized stock put at Rs 15,58,072.

Crackdown on banned gutkha and other prohibited products

The FDA's enforcement drive also covered banned food products. On September 9, a joint team of FDA officials and police seized gutkha and other prohibited food products worth Rs 95.30 lakh in Rajur in Maharashtra's Jalna district. Vehicles allegedly used for transporting the banned products, valued at around Rs 40 lakh, were also seized, taking the combined value of the seized goods and vehicles to approximately Rs 1.35 crore.

Police registered a case against Sandeep Dattu Bhumkar, Ashish Dholtani and the supplier companies under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Food Safety and Standards Act and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). In Beed district, an FDA-police team intercepted a Mahindra Scorpio allegedly being used to transport banned gutkha near Barshi Naka. Two men, Dattatray Ghodke and Omkar Ghodke, were detained, while gutkha worth Rs 3.63 lakh and the vehicle valued at Rs 7 lakh were seized. A case was registered against the two men and the supplier company under MCOCA, the FDA said.

(With inputs from PTI)

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