US Ambassador Sergio Gor offers prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai, says 'energy is incredible' | Video

Mumbai:

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor visited Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha. During his visit on Monday (September 14), Gor also touched the feet of the Ganpati idol and sought blessings.

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival is being celebrated across Maharashtra and different parts of the country, with devotees welcoming Lord Ganesha at homes and public pandals. The 10-day Ganeshotsav, which began with the idol installation on September 14, will conclude on Anant Chaturdashi. Ganpati visarjan will take place on Friday, September 25, 2026.

'Energy is incredible': Sergio Gor

Gor said he is honoured to be at the famous Ganpati pandal. He said there aren’t many places that are as vibrant, and the energy is incredible.

The envoy said people who have not experienced the feeling should come to Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. "It's absolutely incredible. I'm honoured to be here. It's great to be invited. I think everybody should come here and see this, because there aren't many places that are this vibrant. The energy is incredible. It's hard to describe if you're not here. So if you've not been here, come," he said.

Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati

Mumbai is the traditional centre of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, with thousands of devotees visiting the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to offer prayers and seek blessings amid chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'.

Known for its intricate craftsmanship, Lalbaugcha Raja is one of Mumbai's most iconic Ganesh idols and has come to symbolise the city’s faith, artistic heritage and festive spirit.

The idol is associated with the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal at Putlabai Chawl. Established in 1934, the mandal has since become an integral part of Mumbai's annual Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The Kambli family has been responsible for maintaining and creating the idol for more than eight decades, continuing a long-standing tradition associated with the renowned mandal.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, begins on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Bhadrapada and concludes with Anant Chaturdashi.

The festival celebrates Lord Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings', 'Remover of Obstacles', and the deity of wisdom and intelligence.

(With ANI inputs)

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