Sena vs Sena: Maharashtra Speaker to announce verdict on MLAs' disqualification plea today

Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (L), and former CM Uddhav Thackeray.

The political tension has escalated in Maharashtra as the Assembly Speaker prepared to announce a crucial verdict on the cross-petitions submitted by different factions of the Shiv Sena, each seeking the disqualification of the other's MLAs following an internal party split. The outcome of this decision, which is likely to be announced today (January 10), holds significant implications for the Eknath Shinde government and the rival groups within the regional outfit.

Shiv Sena (UBT) intensifies its stance ahead of verdict

Ahead of the speaker's verdict, the Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) intensified its stance, with party president Uddhav Thackeray stating that his party had submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court, raising objections to a recent meeting between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (whose disqualification is being sought) and Speaker Rahul Narwekar. The verbal exchanges between both sides added to the charged atmosphere.

The much-anticipated verdict by Speaker Narwekar comes more than 18 months after the Shiv Sena underwent a vertical split, leading to a change in leadership in the state.

"If the judge (Narwekar) is going to meet the accused, what should we expect from that judge," Thackeray asked, speaking to the media at his residence on Tuesday. The former Chief Minister of the state further said that the affidavit before the Supreme Court was filed on Monday, January 8.

Thackeray's ally and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar, too, said that when someone who is hearing a case meets the person against whom the case is being heard, it "leaves room for doubt".

Hitting back, Narwekar said Thackeray should know for what purposes a speaker could meet a Chief Minister. "If he still levels such allegations, then his motive is very clear. There is no rule that a speaker, while hearing disqualification pleas, cannot do any other work," Narwekar contended.

Speaker Narwekar meets CM Shinde

Earlier on Sunday, Assembly Speaker Narwekar met Shinde at 'Varsha,' the official residence of the Chief Minister. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray highlighted that this meeting followed a previous one in October last year. The impending ruling by Narwekar carries significant weight, as Thackeray emphasised that it will determine the "existence of democracy" in the country or potentially witness a "murder" of democratic principles by the speaker and Chief Minister. Thackeray, who resigned as Chief Minister in June 2022 after the Shiv Sena split, asserted that it is unusual for the speaker to visit the Chief Minister.

In December 2023, the Supreme Court had granted an extension till January 10 for Narwekar to decide on the cross-petitions submitted by rival factions within the Shiv Sena, each seeking the disqualification of the other's MLAs. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed confidence in the stability of the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP (Ajit Pawar group) government and reiterated that the alliance government is legally constituted.

Fadnavis hopes for fair justice

Fadnavis also expressed hope that the Speaker's ruling would deliver justice to their cause. "The Speaker will take a proper and legal decision. Our side is strong. The government formed by us (BJP and Shiv Sena led by Shinde) is legally strong. We expect to get justice from the speaker. Our government was stable yesterday and it will remain stable tomorrow as well," he told reporters in Nagpur.

In June 2022, Shinde and several MLAs rebelled against the then-chief minister Thackeray, leading to a split in the Shiv Sena and fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which also comprised the NCP and the Congress.

What's the matter?

Cross-petitions were filed by the Shinde and Thackeray factions before the Speaker seeking action against each other under anti-defection laws. The apex court in May last year had directed Narwekar to adjudicate on the pleas expeditiously.

The Election Commission had given the 'Shiv Sena' name and 'bow and arrow' symbol to the Shinde-led faction, while the one headed by Thackeray was called Shiv Sena (UBT) with a flaming torch as its symbol.

(With PTI inputs)

