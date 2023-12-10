'Congress would face more difficulties in 2024 Lok Sabha polls if...': Sanjay Raut cautions grand old party

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut

2024 Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Sunday cautioned the grand old party over the 2024 elections, stating that the Congress would face more difficulties in the Lok Sabha polls if there are people around the Gandhi family who do politics that is favourable for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'There will be more danger in 2024'

Referring to Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath who led the party campaign in the state, Raut said, "If there are people around the Gandhis who do politics that is favourable for Modi and Shah (Union minister Amit Shah), then there will be more danger in 2024."

In his weekly column "Rokhthok" in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana,' Raut also sought to raise doubt on the electronic voting machines (EVMs). He alleged that during the counting of ballot papers (postal ballots), the Congress was leading in 199 seats in Madhya Pradesh, but the scenario changed when the votes in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) were counted.

The BJP swept the polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, while the Congress won in Telangana. The results of assembly polls held in these states last month were declared on December 3.

Sanjay Raut on Modi magic

He further said that Modi's victory "magic" was effective in three states but not in Telangana. Raut added that it's a misconception that the Congress cannot defeat Modi. Raut noted that the party has previously defeated the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, citing the elections in these states in 2018.

The Sena (UBT) leader said Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, the outgoing chief ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, put up a fight, but the Congress lost in these two states.

(With PTI inputs)

