Pune TCS employees hangs self, alleges harassment by colleagues; police launch probe

Pune:

A 48-year-old person, who was employed at the Pune unit of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), allegedly died by suicide earlier this month following which was case was registered against three persons, including two of his colleagues, the police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Amit Abhay Brahme, who allegedly died by suicide on June 2. His body was found hanging at his residence in Pune's Bhosari, the police said, adding that a suicide note was also recovered.

The suicide note purportedly mentioned that Brahme was "harassed and insulted" by his colleagues. The note said Brahme blamed his friend Vinod Palicha, who was allegedly sending defamatory emails against him to IT firm.

He also mentioned about two of his female colleagues, Archana and Shaswati, who kept humiliating him in front of others in the office and repeatedly asked him to resign from his job. Brahme, in the note, mentioned that due to their attitude, he was not given projects outside his area of expertise.

FIR registered, investigation underway

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) based on the suicide note under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Bhosari police station. Further investigation is underway.

"Amit Abhay Brahme wrote (in the suicide note) that he was subjected to repeated insults and mental harassment by Archana and Shaswati. Investigation is underway," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sudhakar Yadav told news agency ANI.

The TCS has also taken cognisance of the incident and expressed grief over Brahme's suicide. Paying condolences to his family and assuring them of all possible help, the IT major said the wellbeing of its employees is a matter of 'utmost importance' to it.

Regarding the allegations against Archana and Shaswati, the company said it is aware about the allegations and is trying to ascertain the facts. It further said the firm will extend all possible assistance to the authorities and cooperate with the officials.

The TCS remained committed to "fostering a workplace that is respectful, supportive, and inclusive for all our employees," the statement by the company read.

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