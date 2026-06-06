Pune woman finds 'Made in Pakistan' tag on bedsheet, raises questions in viral video; police launch probe

Pune:

A video circulating widely on social media has sparked controversy after a woman claimed she unknowingly purchased a bedsheet labelled "Made in Pakistan" from a vendor near a temple in Maharashtra's Chinchwad area.

The incident reportedly took place near the renowned Morya Gosavi Temple, a major religious site that attracts large numbers of devotees, especially during Sankashti Chaturthi. On the occasion, temporary stalls and vendors set up shops around the temple premises to cater to visitors.

According to the woman, she had purchased the bedsheet from one such roadside stall during the Sankashti Chaturthi fair. However, after returning home and washing the bedsheet, she noticed a tag attached to it that read "Made in Pakistan."

The woman recorded a video describing her experience and uploaded it to Instagram and other social media platforms. The clip quickly gained traction online, prompting discussions and reactions from users.

In the viral video, the woman explained that she regularly visits the Morya Gosavi Temple during Sankashti Chaturthi and often purchases items from the fair held around the temple.

"I bought this bedsheet from one of the stalls at the fair. Today, while drying it after washing, I noticed a sticker on it that says 'Made in Pakistan'," she said in the video.

Expressing her concern, she questioned how such products were being sold locally and claimed that a search online suggested Pakistani goods were restricted from being imported into India. She urged consumers to carefully check product labels before making purchases.

"We do not even live near the border, yet we have a product marked 'Made in Pakistan' in our home. Many other people may have purchased similar bedsheets. Consumers should remain alert while buying products," she said.

Following the video's viral spread, local police initiated an investigation into the matter.

Police officer Ranjit Jadhav said authorities acted immediately after learning about the video and have formed a team to investigate the case.

"As soon as the video came to our notice, we began an inquiry. A dedicated team has been constituted, and the matter is being thoroughly investigated under the guidance of senior officials," he said.

Police have also decided to write to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), seeking action against vendors found selling suspicious or unauthorised goods around the temple premises.

Officials are currently trying to identify and locate the vendor who allegedly sold the bedsheet to the woman. The investigation is ongoing.

Reported by Sameer

Also read: Fugitive suspect held in Mumbai, link to Dawood Ibrahim's aide under probe