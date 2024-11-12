Nitin Gadkari's helicopter checked by poll officials amid row over Uddhav Thackeray’s bag-checking | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's helicopter is checked by poll officials

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari Uddhav's helicopter was checked by the poll officials in election-bound Maharashtra's Latur. The development comes amid a massive political row over Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray’s bag-checking.

Row over Uddhav Thackeray's bags checked by authorities for second time

For the second consecutive day, Thackeray claimed that his bags were inspected by the election authorities on Tuesday after he arrived in the Latur district of Maharashtra to campaign for the November 20 assembly polls. The former chief minister's party posted a video on a social media platform of his bags being checked by the poll authorities.

On Monday, after his helicopter landed at Wani in Yavatmal district, his bag was checked by the authorities. A video of it was also posted.

Similarly, on Tuesday, the same exercise was carried out by the election officials after his chopper arrived at a helipad in Ausa of Latur ahead of his rally scheduled to be held in Kasar Shirshi village.

Former MLA Dinakar Mane is contesting as the Sena (UBT) candidate from Ausa constituency.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) posted a video on its X handle, in which Thackeray is heard talking to the election staffers standing at the helipad, seeking to know their names and postings and also asking them to show their appointment letters.

During his interaction, the Sena (UBT) chief is heard asking them, "How many people have you searched so far?" On their response that he is the first one, he said, "Why am I always the first customer?" Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Maharashtra during the day, he said, "Modi is coming today and I will send you to Solapur airport, which is shut (in view of the visit). Narendra Modi should also be subjected to this kind of checking."

Thackeray later said, "I am not angry with you, but the same law should be applied to Narendra Modi when he is coming for election campaign." He asked the officials, "Are you all Maharashtrians?" When they answered in the affirmative, he said, "We should live and die for Maharashtra and not do the jobs of other states." The election authorities later confirmed that nothing objectionable was found in Thackeray's bags.

(With PTI inputs)