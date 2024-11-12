Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde angrily confronts Congress workers after being called 'traitor' | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

A tumultuous war of words exchanged between the ruling and opposition leaders has become a focal point of discussion among the political circles ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections. While the ruling Mahayuti continues to target Maha Vikas Aghadi members over their alleged move of deceiving voters with false promises, the opposition, on the other hand, has targeted the government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Amid this, a viral video of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde getting angry at Congress supporters who called him a traitor has gained widespread attention. According to the information released, the incident occurred late Monday night as the Chief Minister's convoy was passing through the Chandivali area, where Congress's Naseem Khan is contesting. However, as the Chief Minister's convoy reached the office of the Congress candidate, people present there started shouting the slogan "traitor-traitor" against Shinde. They even tried to stop the convoy, resulting in the Chief Minister becoming angry at the situation.

Angered by being called a traitor, the Maharashtra Chief Minister immediately got out of his car and headed straight to the Congress office, where he confronted those who raised the indecent slogans against him. The CM reached the Congress office and remarked, "You people teach your workers like this."

Direct fight between the two alliances in Maharashtra

It is pertinent to note that the Maharashtra Assembly elections are set for November 20. The main contest in Maharashtra is between two alliances. One alliance is the Mahayuti, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). The second alliance is the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction), Congress, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). Leaders from both alliances are actively campaigning for the elections.