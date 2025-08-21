Mumbai Weather Updates: IMD issues 'yellow alert' as rain intensity reduces | Check forecast Mumbai Weather Updates: Mumbai was battered by heavy rainfall over the past few days, causing traffic disruptions and waterlogging in many parts of the city. However, the situation improved on Wednesday, with a reduction in the intensity of rainfall.

Mumbai:

In a likely relief for Mumbaikars, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the rainfall intensity is expected to reduce in Mumbai from Thursday. However, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy rainfall in some isolated places.

Life returns to normal in Mumbai

Mumbai was battered by heavy rainfall over the past few days, causing traffic disruptions and waterlogging in many parts of the city. However, the situation improved on Wednesday, with a reduction in the intensity of rainfall. Public transport services also resumed normal services in Mumbai on Wednesday, while educational institutions, including schools and colleges, opened following a rain-enforced holiday.

Mumbai sees a reduction in rainfall

According to the IMD, the Santacruz observatory in Mumbai, which represents the western suburbs, recorded 200 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am. Meanwhile, Vikhroli received 229.5 mm of rain, Mumbai airport 208 mm, Byculla 193.5 mm, Juhu 150 mm and Bandra 137.5 mm of rainfall between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

"The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai received 107.4 mm rain, whereas the Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs reported 209 mm during the 24-hour period," news agency PTI quoted an IMD official as saying.

'Situation under control'

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the situation is under control in Mumbai, but he stated that the administration is taking all necessary precautions and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) remain deployed to assist rain-affected people.

"Water discharge from dams is being managed, and the government is in touch with neighbouring states to coordinate release as per our requests," he said, as reported by PTI. "The overall rain situation in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra is pretty much under control, though some areas were still witnessing heavy rainfall."

Fadnavis said the rains have damaged crops on 14 lakh hectares, but the state government has assured farmers to assist them. He also said that the government has issued instructions to conduct an assessment of damage.

"There are set methods and parameters under the NDRF Act. Panchnamas (on-spot inspection of damage) must be carried out first, and only then can such help be announced," he stated.