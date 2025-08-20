Pune Weather Updates: Red alert issued as heavy rains continue | Check forecast Pune Weather Updates: The India Meteorological Department has urged the citizens in Pune district to remain alert, as heavy rainfall is expected to continue in the region till August 21.

Pune:

Amid the ongoing monsoon fury in Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the ghat sections of Pune district for Wednesday, predicting heavy rainfall in the region.

The weather department has urged the citizens to remain alert, as heavy rainfall is expected to continue in the region till August 21. Besides, the district administration has been asked to take all necessary steps amid heavy rainfall in the Pune district.

However, a relief is expected in Pune after August 21, as per the weather department.

Officials discharge water from dams

Because of the heavy rainfall in the district, water was discharged from multiple dams in Pune, including Mulshi, Panshet, Varasgaon, Khadakwasla, Pavana and Temghar. In Khadakwasla, water was discharged at a rate of 15,000 cusecs, after which an alert was issued for those living in low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, water was discharged at a rate of 8,000 cusecs from the Varasgaon dam and at 7,000 cusecs from the Panshet dam.

Waterlogging reported in Pune

The heavy rainfall has led to waterlogging in parts of Pune district, disrupting traffic and vehicular movement. On Tuesday, long queues were seen at several roads in Pune, including Sinhgad Road, SPPU Chowk, Canal Road and Nagar Road. This forced the authorities to urge people not to step out of their houses and contact the police in case of any emergency.

"Dear Punekars, Your safety remains our utmost priority as the city continues to witness heavy rainfall, resulting in waterlogging across several locations. We urge you to refrain from venturing outdoors unless it is absolutely unavoidable," said CP Pune City Police in an 'X' post.

"Our officials and staff are ready to assist. In the event of any emergency, please reach out immediately to the helpline number 112."

Orange alert in neighbouring Mumbai, other places

Meanwhile, the IMD has also issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. Parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha are also expected to receive light to moderate rainfall, but no downpour is expected in Central Maharashtra, the weather department said.