Mumbai local trains running late amid rains, efforts on to clear waterlogged tracks Mumbai rains: On Tuesday, heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs, flooding streets that turned into rivers in several places. Local train services were also affected on the main and harbour lines after tracks were submerged due to excessive rain.

Mumbai:

As heavy rain continues to lash the city, Mumbai local trains, considered the lifeline of the metropolis, are running late on Wednesday. Train services have been impacted as tracks at several stations remain submerged under water. As per the officials, efforts are underway to restore normal operations at several railway stations that were waterlogged on Tuesday.

Rains battered Mumbai, its suburbs, and adjoining townships on Tuesday, turning streets into rivers and once again, highlighting the financial capital's annual challenge in dealing with the monsoon rains.

Commuters faced severe hardship as local train services of the Central Railway were disrupted on its main and harbour lines due to submergence of tracks due to torrential rains, while flight operations, too, were affected. Schools, colleges, government and semi-government offices remained shut, and the Bombay High Court functioned only till 12.30 pm due to the incessant rains.

IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai today

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of heavy rainfall on August 20, while predicting that the intensity of showers in the city will gradually decrease from Thursday.

A red alert has been issued for Raigad and the ghat areas of Pune district for Wednesday, the IMD said. Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts will also remain under an orange alert on the same day.

The weather bureau further noted that while central Maharashtra is expected to see dry conditions, parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha may experience light to moderate rainfall.

Six people died in 24 hours in Maharashtra

At least people have lost their lives in rain and flood-related issues in the last 24 hours in the state, according to data released by the Maharashtra Disaster Management Department. The report said that one person died in the Beed district, while Mumbai recorded one death and three injuries due to heavy rainfall. In Nanded, four people were reported dead and five others went missing amid flood-like conditions. So far, SDRF has rescued 293 individuals in Mukhed taluka of the Nanded district.

A total of 18 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are positioned in various parts of the state, along with six teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Will schools, colleges remain closed on August 20? Here's what BMC says

Also Read: Mumbai rains: Heavy rains to continue today as IMD issues orange alert, relief likely soon