Mumbai rains: Heavy rains to continue today as IMD issues orange alert, relief likely soon | Check forecast The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai on Wednesday, warning of another day of heavy rain. The intensity of rainfall in the city is expected to ease from Thursday.

Mumbai:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 20 and forecast that rainfall intensity in the city, battered by torrential downpour, will ease soon.

On Tuesday, heavy rains lashed Mumbai, its suburbs and nearby townships, flooding streets that turned into rivers in several places and once again exposing the city’s recurring struggle with monsoon flooding.

Mumbai rains: Widespread floods, local train services hit

Commuters faced major difficulties as local train services on the Central Railway’s main and harbour lines were disrupted due to waterlogged tracks. Flight operations were also hit. Schools, colleges, government and semi government offices remained closed, while the Bombay High Court functioned only until 12.30 pm because of the relentless rain.

The Mithi river also swelled, causing its water to enter low-lying areas in Ambedkar Nagar BKC.

Mumbai weather forecast: Rainfall to reduce from Thursday

The IMD issued an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of heavy rain at isolated locations. A red alert was declared for Raigad and the ghat sections of Pune district for Wednesday. The department added that rainfall in Mumbai is likely to ease on Thursday and Friday.

Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts will also remain under an orange alert on Wednesday. Central Maharashtra is expected to stay dry, while parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha may receive light to moderate showers.

Mumbai local train service update

The city’s lifeline, the local train network, is running with slight delays, though work is underway to restore the railway stations that were waterlogged yesterday. Last night, some parts of Mumbai received light rain. At present, areas such as Andheri, Dadar, Kurla, Vikhroli and others are witnessing light showers.

In Navi Mumbai, Thane and Raigad, the administration has declared a holiday for schools today.

According to the IMD, Rainfall recorded in Mumbai from 0830 hrs IST on August 19 to 0530 hrs IST on August 20, 2025 (in mm):