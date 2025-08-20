Advertisement
Heavy rains continue to hammer Mumbai and nearby regions. An orange alert has been issued by the IMD. The city is facing major disruptions in rail and air travel, with flooding reported in several low-lying areas. A monorail service was stalled due to overcrowding.

Edited By: Isha Bhandari
Mumbai:

Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Mumbai continues to reel under intense monsoon conditions as heavy rainfall lashes the city, triggering widespread waterlogging, traffic snarls, and travel disruptions. The India Meteorological Department has issued a fresh orange alert for Mumbai. Thane, Raigad, Palghar, and Ratnagiri continue to experience gusty winds and showers. Low-lying areas like Sion’s Gandhi Market are already submerged, while suburban rail services, including the Harbour Line, face partial suspensions. A Mumbai Monorail stalled between Bhakti Park and Chembur due to overcrowding, forcing a rescue operation by the Fire Brigade. The Maharashtra government reported 21 rain-related deaths between August 15 and 19, as districts like Nanded and Sambhaji Nagar also battle flooding. The Modaksagar Dam is near full capacity, raising flood concerns along the Vaitarna River. Mumbai airport operations have been severely impacted, with over a dozen flights diverted or delayed due to low visibility and adverse weather. Authorities urge residents in affected zones to remain alert, with coordination between the BMC, MMRDA, and emergency teams underway for rescue and safety efforts. Commuters across Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and Raigad are advised to monitor local updates and avoid non-essential travel during this period of critical weather alerts.

Follow the thread for all the LIVE updates on Mumbai rains...

 

Live updates :Mumbai rains LIVE updates

  • 8:11 AM (IST)Aug 20, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Data on rainfall recorded so far in Mumbai

    Mumbai rains LIVE: According to the IMD, Rainfall recorded in Mumbai from 0830 hrs IST on August 19 to 0530 hrs IST on August 20, 2025 (in mm):

    Vikhroli 223.5
    Santacruz 206.6
    Byculla 184.0
    Juhu 148.5
    Bandra 132.5
    Colaba 100.2

  • 8:10 AM (IST)Aug 20, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Are schools open or closed today?

    Mumbai rains LIVE: In Navi Mumbai, Thane and Raigad, the administration has declared a holiday for schools today.

  • 8:10 AM (IST)Aug 20, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Mumbai local train services update

    Mumbai rains LIVE: The city’s lifeline, the local train network, is running with slight delays, though work is underway to restore the railway stations that were waterlogged yesterday. Last night, some parts of Mumbai received light rain. At present, areas such as Andheri, Dadar, Kurla, Vikhroli and others are witnessing light showers.

     

  • 8:09 AM (IST)Aug 20, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    List of districts that will remain under orange alert?

    Mumbai rains LIVE: Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts will also remain under an orange alert on Wednesday. Central Maharashtra is expected to stay dry, while parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha may receive light to moderate showers.

     

  • 8:08 AM (IST)Aug 20, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    When will Mumbaikars get respite from incessant rains?

    Mumbai rains LIVE: The IMD issued an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of heavy rain at isolated locations. A red alert was declared for Raigad and the ghat sections of Pune district for Wednesday. The department added that rainfall in Mumbai is likely to ease on Thursday and Friday.

     

  • 8:07 AM (IST)Aug 20, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Local train services hit across Mumbai

    Mumbai rains LIVE: Commuters faced major difficulties as local train services on the Central Railway’s main and harbour lines were disrupted due to waterlogged tracks. Flight operations were also hit. Schools, colleges, government and semi government offices remained closed, while the Bombay High Court functioned only until 12.30 pm because of the relentless rain.

  • 8:06 AM (IST)Aug 20, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Heavy rains to continue today

    Mumbai rains LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 20 and forecast that rainfall intensity in the city, battered by torrential downpour, will ease soon.

  • 7:44 AM (IST)Aug 20, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Railways issue advisory amid heavy rains

    Mumbai rains LIVE: The DRM of CR advised passengers on Wednesday to travel only if essential and exercise caution. "IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the Mumbai region. Passengers are advised to travel only if essential and exercise caution," it posted on X. 

     

  • 7:23 AM (IST)Aug 20, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    VHP members provide food to stranded passengers at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

    Mumbai rains LIVE: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) provided food to stranded passengers at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. 

  • 7:21 AM (IST)Aug 20, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Mumbai Monorail services resume hours after being stranded

    Mumbai rains LIVE: The Mumbai Monorail services have now resumed after it was stranded between two stations on Tuesday. According to officials, over 700 passengers were rescued from two stuck Monorail trains. 

     

  • 7:12 AM (IST)Aug 20, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Maharashtra confirms 6 rain-related deaths in last 24 hours

    Mumbai rains LIVE: According to data released by the Maharashtra Disaster Management Department, 6 people have lost their lives in rain and flood-related issues in the last 24 hours in the state. 5 individuals are reported to be missing in the Nanded district in a flood-like situation. A total of 18 teams of NDRF are positioned in various parts of the state, along with 6 teams of SDRF. SDRF has rescued 293 individuals in Mukhed taluka of Nanded district. In the last 24 hours, 1 person has died in Beed, 1 dead and 3 injured in Mumbai, and 4 dead and 5 missing in Nanded.

     

  • 7:07 AM (IST)Aug 20, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Light showers continue, orange alert issued, local train delayed

    Mumbai rains LIVE: Light rainfall continued across several parts of Mumbai early this morning, with areas like Andheri, Dadar, Kurla, and Vikhroli experiencing intermittent showers. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai today, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall in isolated places. Mumbai’s local trains, considered the city’s lifeline, are running with minor delays, while efforts are underway to restore full operations in stations affected by yesterday’s waterlogging. Meanwhile, in nearby regions including Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, local authorities have declared a school holiday due to weather conditions, although schools in Mumbai remain open as of now.

     

  • 7:03 AM (IST)Aug 20, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Indigo issues travel advisory amid heavy rains in Mumbai

    Mumbai rains LIVE: Amid incessant rains in Mumbai, Indigo Airlines has issued a travel advisory for all the passengers travelling. 

  • 6:50 AM (IST)Aug 20, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Mumbai rainfall update: City records heavy showers across key areas

    Mumbai rains LIVE: Mumbai experienced intense rainfall between 08:30 hrs and 20:30 hrs IST on August 19, 2025, with Vikhroli receiving the highest at 175 mm, followed by Santacruz at 171.2 mm and Byculla at 132.5 mm. Other areas like Juhu (127.5 mm), Bandra (111.0 mm), and Colaba (67.0 mm) also saw significant downpours. According to the IMD, radar animations indicate moderate to intense convection persisting over the Mumbai region, signaling continued heavy rainfall into the night.

     

  • 6:42 AM (IST)Aug 20, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Schools and colleges in Mumbai (City and Suburbs) to remain closed? BMC responds

    Mumbai rains LIVE: The BMC has fact-checked a fake post which says "All schools and colleges in Mumbai (City and Suburbs) will remain closed tomorrow, 20th August 2025." The civic authority clarified that "BMC has not issued any such information through its official social media platforms." 

  • 6:36 AM (IST)Aug 20, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Kerala Congress' 'Mumbai waterlogging' post fact checked

    Mumbai rains LIVE: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) fact-checked the Kerala Congress’ waterlogging post shared on X, showing a flooded underpass, and claimed it was in Mumbai. In the post, the Grand Old Party urged state governments to take a look at the poor infrastructure and management. 

     

  • 6:32 AM (IST)Aug 20, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Harbour Line and Monorail face interruptions

    Mumbai rains LIVE: Flight delays and diversions are mounting. The Harbour Line and Monorail are facing severe service interruptions. 

  • 6:30 AM (IST)Aug 20, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Mumbai waterlogging locations severely affected. Check live updates

    Mumbai rains LIVE: Mumbai waterlogging locations

    Lal Bahadur Shashtri Marg in Kurla 
    Bandra Khar Link Road 
    Kopar Khairane Underpass 
    Nala Sopara 
    Vasai-Virar 

  • 6:22 AM (IST)Aug 20, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Flights delayed, trains suspended, deaths reported in Mumbai

    Mumbai rains LIVE: The city on Tuesday witnessed severe inundation in low-lying areas. Local train services were hit, and traffic snarls at various places were reported, as there was no respite from heavy rains in the state of Maharashtra  

     

