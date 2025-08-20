Live Mumbai rains: Orange alert issued, airlines issue travel advisory, local trains cancelled Heavy rains continue to hammer Mumbai and nearby regions. An orange alert has been issued by the IMD. The city is facing major disruptions in rail and air travel, with flooding reported in several low-lying areas. A monorail service was stalled due to overcrowding.

Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Mumbai continues to reel under intense monsoon conditions as heavy rainfall lashes the city, triggering widespread waterlogging, traffic snarls, and travel disruptions. The India Meteorological Department has issued a fresh orange alert for Mumbai. Thane, Raigad, Palghar, and Ratnagiri continue to experience gusty winds and showers. Low-lying areas like Sion’s Gandhi Market are already submerged, while suburban rail services, including the Harbour Line, face partial suspensions. A Mumbai Monorail stalled between Bhakti Park and Chembur due to overcrowding, forcing a rescue operation by the Fire Brigade. The Maharashtra government reported 21 rain-related deaths between August 15 and 19, as districts like Nanded and Sambhaji Nagar also battle flooding. The Modaksagar Dam is near full capacity, raising flood concerns along the Vaitarna River. Mumbai airport operations have been severely impacted, with over a dozen flights diverted or delayed due to low visibility and adverse weather. Authorities urge residents in affected zones to remain alert, with coordination between the BMC, MMRDA, and emergency teams underway for rescue and safety efforts. Commuters across Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and Raigad are advised to monitor local updates and avoid non-essential travel during this period of critical weather alerts.

Follow the thread for all the LIVE updates on Mumbai rains...