Maharashtra: 21 dead in 4 days as incessant rains wreak havoc across the state At least 21 people have lost their lives and 10 others injured across Maharashtra between August 15 and August 19 due to continuous heavy rainfall.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra has been battered by persistent heavy rains over the last four days, resulting in 21 deaths and 10 injuries across the state. The downpour has caused extensive waterlogging, infrastructure disruption, and forced authorities to suspend essential services in several regions. Officials have confirmed that many of the deaths were linked to rain-related accidents such as wall collapses, electrocution, and drowning incidents in urban and rural areas alike. Rescue and disaster management teams have been deployed in vulnerable zones to manage the crisis.

Schools shut in affected areas

As a safety measure, schools in Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Lonavala have been ordered shut. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and local administrations are issuing advisories based on real-time weather updates.

Mumbai local train services hit

Mumbai's local train network, the city’s lifeline, has been severely affected by the rainfall. As of August 20, 17 local train services were cancelled, primarily on the Western and Harbour lines. The cancellations are due to waterlogged tracks and operational safety concerns.

List of some cancelled services includes

Virar–Dadar, Nalla Sopara–Borivali, Borivali–Churchgate

Andheri–Virar, Nalla Sopara–Andheri, Churchgate–Borivali

Passengers have been advised to check updates from railway authorities before planning travel.

Flights delayed, airlines issue travel advisories

The heavy rains have also impacted air traffic at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Airlines such as IndiGo and SpiceJet have issued advisories warning passengers about possible flight delays and rescheduling.

SpiceJet stated that several arrivals and departures may be impacted due to adverse weather, while IndiGo urged flyers to keep extra travel time in mind due to waterlogged roads and traffic congestion near the airport.

Orange alert issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for August 20 for Mumbai and surrounding districts. While rains are expected to continue in the short term, the IMD has predicted that rainfall intensity may reduce from Thursday.