Mumbai-Pune train services thrown off track as heavy rains trigger landslides in Karjat-Lonavala section

Mumbai:

Train services on the crucial Mumbai-Pune rail corridor came to a standstill early on Monday after heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides in the Karjat-Lonavala Bhor Ghat section, disrupting one of the busiest railway routes in Maharashtra. The incident affected all three railway lines in the ghat section, forcing Central Railway to cancel, divert, regulate and reschedule several passenger and long-distance trains. Railway officials said restoration work was launched immediately, while passengers were advised to verify the latest train status before leaving for stations.

Two landslides reported in the ghat section

According to Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, the first landslide occurred near Thakurwadi in the Bhor Ghat section. A second landslide was reported on the middle railway line between Khandala and Monkey Hill at around 3.05 am. "Due to incessant heavy rainfall in the South East Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, a landslide occurred between Thakurvadi and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin on the Up Main Line of Mumbai Division," he said. The continuous rainfall destabilised the terrain in the hilly stretch, causing debris to fall onto the railway tracks and disrupting train services.

All three railway lines affected

The Mumbai-Pune railway corridor passes through the challenging Bhor Ghat section, which operates with three tracks to manage heavy rail traffic. These include the Up line towards Mumbai, the Down line towards Pune and a Middle line. Officials confirmed that all three tracks were affected by the landslides, making train operations impossible until the debris is cleared and safety inspections are completed.

Several major trains cancelled and many diverted

The disruption led to the cancellation of several important train services operating between Mumbai and Pune. Among the cancelled trains were the CSMT-Pune Indrayani Express, Intercity Express, Deccan Express, Deccan Queen, Pragati Express and Dhule Express. Apart from these, the Pune-CSMT Sinhagad Express and several other services were also cancelled. Central Railway further diverted, short-terminated, short-originated and rescheduled multiple long-distance trains to minimise the impact on passengers. Railway authorities are expected to restore normal services only after ensuring that the affected tracks are safe for operations.

Railways advise passengers to check train status

With train operations remaining affected, Central Railway has urged passengers to confirm the running status of their trains before starting their journey. Travellers have also been requested to stay updated through official railway announcements, as train schedules may continue to change depending on the progress of restoration work.

Helpline numbers for passengers

To assist affected passengers, Central Railway has activated helplines at key stations for real-time updates and travel assistance.

CSMT: 022-22694040

Thane: 9321336747

Lonavala: 8356854238

Dadar: 9136452387

Passengers can contact these numbers for information regarding train cancellations, diversions, rescheduling and other travel-related queries.

Why the Mumbai-Pune route is crucial

The Mumbai-Pune rail corridor is among the busiest railway routes in western India, handling a large number of daily commuters, premium passenger trains and long-distance services. The Bhor Ghat section is particularly vulnerable during the monsoon because of its steep terrain and frequent heavy rainfall, making landslide monitoring and track maintenance critical for safe railway operations.

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