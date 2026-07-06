Mumbai University postpones July 6 exams amid heavy rains; here's when revised schedule will be announced

Mumbai:

Mumbai University has postponed all examinations scheduled for Monday (July 6) after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai, citing heavy rainfall and the possibility of adverse weather conditions. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure student safety.

The move comes as Mumbai has been battered by incessant rainfall over the past few days, with several areas witnessing severe waterlogging and disruptions to normal life.

Revised schedule to be announced soon

Examinations for courses including LLM, MSc, and M.Sc. were slated to be held today. The university said the revised examination schedule will be announced soon.

In a statement, the University said, "In view of the heavy rainfall and extreme weather forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department, and considering the safety of students, all examinations of Mumbai University scheduled to be held on 6 July 2026 are being postponed. The revised examination timetable will be published soon on the official website of Mumbai University. Students are advised to regularly check the university website for updates. Students, colleges, and all concerned should take note of this."

Schools, colleges closed in Mumbai

Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also announced that all government, private and civic body-run schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed today after the IMD issued an 'orange alert' forecasting heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds.

The BMC, however, clarified that government and private offices will function as usual, urging citizens to step out of their homes only if necessary.

"India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert warning along with gusty winds for Monday, 6th July 2026 for Mumbai. In view of this, all Government, Municipal, Private Schools and Colleges in Mumbai have been declared a holiday for tomorrow, Monday, 6th July 2026, for safety of the students. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to citizens to avoid venturing out if not urgent," the BMC said.

Thane District Collector Shrikrishnath Panchal also announced that the Anganwadis, Balwadis, primary schools, and secondary schools will remain shut in the district tomorrow.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) also announced the closing of all schools on Monday for the safety of students amid incessant rain. Navi Mumbai Mayor Sujata Patil and NMMC Commissioner Kailas Shinde appealed to citizens not to step out of their homes unless absolutely necessary.

The decision was taken after the IMD issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations in the region.

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