Mumbai braces for heavy rains today: IMD issues orange alert The IMD has warned that certain areas in Mumbai may experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and moderate rain, along with gusty winds reaching 30–40 km/h. Residents have been advised to exercise caution while commuting and to avoid low-lying areas that are prone to waterlogging.

Mumbai:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs on Saturday, with an orange alert in place. The 8 am forecast, valid for the next 24 hours, predicts a cloudy sky with heavy rain across the city and suburbs, with very heavy rainfall possible at isolated locations.

The IMD has warned that certain areas in Mumbai may experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and moderate rain, along with gusty winds reaching 30–40 km/h. Residents have been advised to exercise caution while commuting and to avoid low-lying areas that are prone to waterlogging.

IMD issues orange alert

Mumbai is under an orange alert issued by the IMD, indicating the possibility of moderate rain accompanied by light thunderstorms and gusty winds. Nearby districts, including Palghar, Thane, and Raigad, are also under the same alert. Meanwhile, several districts in Maharashtra, such as Jalna, Beed, and Solapur, are under a red alert, signaling a higher risk of moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong surface winds in these areas.

The city and its surrounding areas, such as Palghar, Thane, and Raigad, are also expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall till Monday. The city woke up to overcast skies, with some areas experiencing light to moderate showers.

High tide warning

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a high tide of 3.48 metres is expected in the Arabian Sea at 2.25 pm, while a low tide of 1.06 metres will occur at 8.17 pm.

In the last 24 hours ending at 8 am, the island city recorded an average rainfall of 30.07 mm, while the eastern and western suburbs received 26.12 mm and 9.99 mm of rain, respectively. Traffic on city roads remains normal, though local train services are experiencing some delays.

Are schools and colleges closed in Maharashtra?

While there is no blanket order for school and college closures across Maharashtra at the moment, local authorities in Nanded and Latur have taken precautionary measures by declaring a holiday for all educational institutions on Saturday.

However, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the postponement of the Maharashtra Civil Services Gazetted Combined Preliminary Examination 2025, which was earlier scheduled for September 28. The new date for the exam is November 9, 2025. Candidates have been advised to take note of the rescheduling and stay updated through official channels.

As a precaution, fishermen across Maharashtra have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea due to rough conditions and increased risk during the heavy rainfall period.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Maharashtra school holiday on September 27: Will schools and colleges remain closed?

Also Read: Maharashtra weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains, thunderstorms in Konkan, Marathwada