Ketan Agarwal's killing: Chargesheet reveals Siya studied Meghalaya honeymoon murder

Pune:

The Pune Rural Police have filed a charge sheet against three accused in the case involving the death of businessman Ketan Agarwal, whose body was found in the ravine of Maharashtra's Lohagad Fort. According to the Pune Rural Police, the accused have been identified as Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary, and Ritesh Hange. The police allege that the trio initially planned to inflict grievous injury on Ketan Agarwal but later conspired to murder him. The charge sheet filed in the court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class at Vadgaon Maval details the physical, technical, forensic, and medical evidence gathered during the investigation.

What's the investigation revealed?

As per police sources, the accused had initially contacted several individuals from outside Maharashtra. Their alleged initial plan was to inflict serious injury on Ketan Agarwal. However, they later apprehended that the involvement of an outsider could complicate the matter, and consequently abandoned the plan. One of the individuals allegedly contacted during the conspiracy later turned into a prosecution witness.

They subsequently decided to carry out the murder themselves. The police state that the accused watched movies and listened to podcasts related to murder to understand how to evade law enforcement, and also studied the Sonam Raghuvanshi murder case from Meghalaya. The investigation reportedly revealed that the accused began planning the crime in March 2026 and finalized the murder plan in May

Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary visited Lonavala in late May and conducted a recce of several locations, including Tiger Point. During the reconnaissance, they allegedly discovered that some spots lacked CCTV cameras. Subsequently, the accused surveyed various hilly areas and allegedly selected Lohagad Fort as the site for the murder.

Why was Lohagad Fort chosen?

The police stated that the choice of Lohagad was also influenced by an incident in March 2025, in which a woman died after falling from the fort. The accused allegedly believed that Ketan's death could be passed off as an accident that occurred while taking a selfie.

According to the police, while en route to the airport on June 6, Siya Goyal allegedly tore up and discarded Ketan Agarwal's passport in the restroom of a café in Khalapur. Consequently, the two were unable to travel to Bali. Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal subsequently visited Lohagad on June 14. The charge sheet states that Siya allegedly attempted to push Ketan off the fort but was unsuccessful.

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Ketan Agarwal murder case: Accused Siya and Chetan remanded to 7-day custody | What we know so far