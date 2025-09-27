Maharashtra school holiday on September 27: Will schools and colleges remain closed due to heavy rain? Maharashtra weather today: As Maharashtra braces for intense rainfall from September 26 to 30, several districts are under Orange and Red Alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Mumbai:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of widespread rainfall across Maharashtra, particularly affecting Konkan, Marathwada, and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra till September 30. The IMD alert includes a forecast of Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall, with isolated Extremely Heavy rainfall expected in some regions.

From September 27 to 29, several districts including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and the ghats of Pune, Nashik, Satara, and Kolhapur are under Orange Alert. For September 28, Raigad district and the ghats of Pune have been placed under Red Alert, indicating the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall.

Mumbai to see heavy rainfall, cooler temperatures

The local forecast for Mumbai predicts generally cloudy skies with heavy to very heavy rain likely at isolated places. Temperatures are expected to remain below normal, with the maximum around 29°C and minimum around 24°C.

Are schools and colleges closed in Maharashtra?

While there is no blanket order for school and college closures across Maharashtra at the moment, local authorities in Nanded and Latur have taken precautionary measures by declaring a holiday for all educational institutions on Saturday.

The closures apply to:

Government and private primary and secondary schools

Zilla Parishad and municipal schools

Anganwadis

Aided and unaided institutions

Ashram schools

Colleges, coaching classes, and vocational training centres

Officials stated that the order was issued in view of potential safety risks to children, as rivers are flowing above warning levels and irrigation projects are already at full capacity.

MPSC exam postponed

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the postponement of the Maharashtra Civil Services Gazetted Combined Preliminary Examination 2025, which was earlier scheduled for September 28. The new date for the exam is November 9, 2025. Candidates have been advised to take note of the rescheduling and stay updated through official channels.

As a precaution, fishermen across Maharashtra have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea due to rough conditions and increased risk during the heavy rainfall period.