Maharashtra weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains, thunderstorms in Konkan, Marathwada | Check forecast Maharashtra rains: According to an IMD bulletin, widespread rainfall is likely over Konkan and the adjoining ghat areas of central Maharashtra between September 26 and 30, with heavy to very heavy showers at several locations and isolated extremely heavy rainfall.

Mumbai:

Parts of Maharashtra are predicted to receive heavy rainfall in the coming few days due to the formation of a low-pressure area over northwest India and the Bay of Bengal from Friday, September 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

"The low pressure area is very likely to move westwards and concentrate into a depression over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off South Odisha- North Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next 12 hours, it said.

Maharashtra weather forecast

Widespread rainfall is expected over Konkan and the adjoining ghat areas of central Maharashtra, with heavy to very heavy showers at several places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall from September 26-30, an IMD bulletin said.

"The Marathwada region and parts of madhya Maharashtra are also likely to witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with heavy to very heavy showers at isolated locations," it added.

Thunderstorms, lightning prediction in Konkan, Marathwada region

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are also likely at isolated places across Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada during the same period.

Fishermen warning for the next five days

Squally weather with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, is likely along and off the North Maharashtra coast from September 27 to September 30, 2025.

From September 28 to September 30, 2025, squally weather with wind speeds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, is expected in the same region.

Fishermen are strongly advised to avoid venturing into these areas during the mentioned period.

