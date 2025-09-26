Gurugram encounter: Delhi Police Special Cell arrests two wanted accused in Neeraj Tehlan murder case Police officials confirmed that the encounter was part of a carefully planned joint operation after investigators received intelligence about the suspects’ movements in Gurugram.

Gurugram:

In a late-night joint operation between Delhi Police’s Special Cell and Gurugram Police, two wanted criminals were arrested following an encounter in Sector 99, Gurugram, early Friday morning (September 26). The operation, which began around 4:30 am, targeted suspects involved in the murder of a key witness in Najafgarh earlier this year.

The two accused, identified as Mohit Jakhad (29), a resident of Goyla Khurd, Chhawla in Delhi, and Jatin Rajput (21), from Vipin Garden, Dwarka More, had been on the run after being accused in the July 4 killing of Neeraj Tehlan, a vital witness in a double-murder case at a Najafgarh salon. Their arrest is considered a major breakthrough in the investigation.

Exchange of fire

According to officials, both accused opened fire on police personnel, discharging six rounds during the encounter. One bullet struck the bulletproof jacket of Head Constable Narpat, while another hit Sub-Inspector Vikas in the arm. In retaliation, police fired back in self-defense, injuring both accused in their legs. They were immediately overpowered and taken into custody.

Accused injured and hospitalised

The injured suspects, Mohit Jakhad and Jatin Rajput, were shifted to Civil Hospital, Sector-10, Gurugram for medical treatment under police supervision. Both are currently in stable condition.

Recoveries made

From the accused, police recovered-

Two loaded pistols

Five live cartridges

A Splendor motorcycle

Official statement and next steps

Officials confirmed that the encounter was part of a carefully planned joint operation after investigators received intelligence about the suspects’ movements in Gurugram. Legal proceedings against both individuals are now underway, and further investigations will focus on their role in the Najafgarh murder case and other potential criminal links.

Law and order under watch

The arrest of Jakhad and Rajput is significant, as Tehlan’s murder had sparked fear and tension in Najafgarh due to his status as a crucial witness in a prior double murder case. Delhi Police believe their capture will help strengthen the case and prevent further attempts at intimidating witnesses.